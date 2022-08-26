Parent Teachers Association of Nigeria (PTAN) has debunked the news trending on social media that each parent would contribute N10, 000 each to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to enable them to call off their six months strike.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna, on Friday, the national president of the parent-teachers, Alhaji Danjuma Haruna denied that PTAN had never resolved to contribute money to ASUU.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: Manufacturers’ Suggestions For Economic Turnaround

PTAN debunks alleged N10,000 donation to ASUU

PTAN debunks alleged N10,000 donation to ASUU

“We want to distance ourselves as we have never met to discuss that. So, Nigerians should disregard the news.

Haruna also warned those peddling such unfounded statements to desist from such acts as well as to stop using its name to cause confusion in the country.

“We are not involved in any statements related to contributing money to ASUU for them to call off the ongoing strike,” he stressed.

“Our stand since the inception of the strike is for both ASUU and the federal government to come to an agreement. But not to contribute money to ASUU.”

Besides, the statement noted, “PTAN is still insisting on negotiation between ASUU and government so that the ongoing strike that is affecting the quality of education in the country will end.

Meanwhile, the president PTA also appealed to the federal government to rescue all remaining kidnapped secondary school students across the country that are still in bandits’ den.





Haruna decried the current situation of Yawuri kidnapped female students that are still in captivity for over 400 days.