By Christian Appolos | Abuja

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) says it has concluded plans to launch its innovative and solution-driving confirmation internet-based platform for the verification of Defined Benefit Scheme pensioners in Nigeria. The platform is called ‘I Am Alive’ confirmation.

A statement signed by the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, explained that the ‘I Am Alive’ platform has been tested and is fully ready to be used for the purposes it was designed for.

The statement reads, “Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate will on Friday, April 14, 2023 unveil the ‘I Am Alive’ confirmation solution, an online platform for pensioners to periodically confirm their aliveness so that they can continue to receive their monthly pension.

“This solution has been tested by PTAD and is ready to be fully deployed to take away the stress of continuous held verifications for Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) pensioners who are already on PTAD’s payroll.

“The ‘I Am Alive’ confirmation is designed to confirm the aliveness of pensioners from the comfort of their homes or neighbourhoods using a smartphone or computer system. Pensioners do not need to embark on stressful journeys for physical verification again.

“Pensioners are required to log on to the PTAD website in a well lit environment and begin the process to confirm their aliveness.

“The ‘I Am Alive’ confirmation is very simple, safe and easy to use. A pensioner can be assisted by a family member or friend to carry out the confirmation. Relevant stakeholders have been invited to grace the official launch of the solution on April 14, 2023.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE