PTAD recovers £26.5m colonial pension fund from UK

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has repatriated £26.5 million from Crown Agents Investment Managers Limited of the United Kingdom being the leftover of the money used to pay British colonial officers who worked in Nigeria.

Also recovered as legacy pension assets by the directorate is the sum of N17.85 billion from Boards of Trustees and Underwriters of Treasury Funded Federal Parastatals.

PTAD Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, disclosed this while appearing at the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

She said the monies were used to defray the inherited arrears of defunct agencies and to pay off inherited outstanding pension arrears.

The PTAD boss revealed that the directorate had paid over N610 billion from January 2015 to December 2021 in monthly pensions, while noting that it had achieved 90% of its mandate.

According to her, “through the unwavering support of President Muhammadu Buhari who pensioners have adjudged as the most pensioner-friendly President in Nigeria, and administration which has made Pension an unwritten first-line charge; the able supervision of the Honorable Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning and our Regulator PenCom, PTAD’s Management Team has been able to achieve the following: Full implementation of the TSA which has ensured the sanctity of pension funds and enshrined transparency in Pension payments.

“Regular monthly payments of pension without fail since inception as and when due.

“Payments of long outstanding arrears to pensioners across all the pension departments, most significantly the huge arrears inherited from the defunct/privatized agencies.

“Regular engagements with Pensioners and other stakeholders across all six geo-

political zones, to update pensioners on activities of the directorate.”

