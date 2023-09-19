THE Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has paid the sum of N846,146,987.71 to 2,730 pensioners of the civil service pension department, being accrued arrears and gratuity owned them.

Beneficiaries include retirees previously verified but were not on PTAD payroll, pensioners who did not receive their gratuity at their retirement point and pensioners with failed payments issues who are on the GIFMIS payment platform.

Acting Executive Secretary of PTAD, Mr Sulayman Shelleng, said the payment will be continued until all accrued arrears are paid.

In a press statement signed by PTAD’s Head, Corporate Communications, Olugbenga Ajayi, Shelleng assured that other pensioners who are yet to receive theirs will soon be paid, as the directorate is working to ensure that all outstanding arrears of pensions and gratuity are paid.

He also assured Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) pensioners of the directorate’s effort to ensure that their welfare remains priority.

