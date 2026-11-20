A psychologist, rehabilitation and substance-abuse prevention advocate, Dr Idris Salisu-Rogo, has described the abuse of rubber solution by underage children in Kano as a serious warning signal to all stakeholders.

Salisu-Rogo, who stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano, said the menace demands immediate and coordinated intervention by all and sundry.

The psychologist was responding to the video circulating in the social media showing children of between eight and 10 years abusing rubber solution in Sabon-gari area of Kano.

Salisu-Rogo said the menace requires community sensitisation, early identification, psychological intervention, rehabilitation and sustained monitoring.

“It is a serious warning signal that demands immediate and coordinated intervention from all stakeholders.

“As a professional in educational psychology, rehabilitation and substance-abuse prevention, I wish to draw attention to the following critical issues.

“Rubber solution and certain adhesives contain volatile chemical substances that can produce intoxicating effects when their vapours are inhaled.

According to him, this practice, commonly referred to as inhalant abuse, is particularly dangerous among children because their brains and nervous systems are still undergoing critical stages of development.

He said repeated exposure could result in brain damage, impaired memory, poor concentration, learning difficulties, behavioural disturbances and emotional instability.

“In severe cases, inhalation can cause sudden death, even on an initial occasion,” he said.

He noted that children within that age bracket with their developmental processes and potentially create a pathway towards further substance experimentation and dependence.

He identified possible factors responsible for that to include inadequate parental supervision and family dysfunction, peer group influence, poverty, easy access to the substances, and curiosity among the children.

Others, he said, were inadequate community-based child protection and drug-prevention programmes.

He said the children should not be treated as criminals but vulnerable children who require protection, psychological assessment, counselling and, where necessary, specialised rehabilitation.

“Relevant government agencies, particularly the NDLEA, Ministries of Health and Education, Social Welfare Departments and Child Protection Organisations, must work together to identify affected children and provide appropriate interventions,” he urged.

The psychologist emphasised that the society must rescue those children before the problem becomes more complicated.

“Our children are not merely the future of society; they are our responsibility today.

“Protecting them from substance abuse is a collective responsibility that we cannot afford to neglect,” he said.