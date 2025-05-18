Psychiatric expert raises concern over reported cases of drug abuse among boys

…says it portends danger for the future of youths

Psychiatric expert and Associate Professor, the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Dr. Jubril Abdumalik, has expressed concern over the increasing rate of reported cases of drug abuse among boys in the 33 local government areas.

He submitted that if it remains unchecked, it portends danger for the future of not only Oyo State but the nation as a whole.

He made the submission in his lecture at the 2025 International Day of the Boy Child with the theme, ‘Building Self-esteem in Boys,’ in Ibadan over the weekend.

The programme was put together by Twenty-One Five Child Foundation, led by Ambassador Tolu Taiwo.

While advising the boys to avoid illicit drug use and channel efforts into purposeful endeavours, the expert submitted that parents and other stakeholders have roles to play to change the narrative.

He also urged young boys to build capacity and turn societal pressures into purpose.

According to him, “It is important for boy child to focus on their attributes, including things like building resilience when they experience failure. Failure is part of life. When you fail, you try, you rise up again.

“Character is another thing. Avoid peer pressure. Focus on yourself, develop yourself, and avoid drug abuse, very important.

“Drug abuse is common among boys than among girls. That is one thing that will damage their future as well details their education.”

In her address, the Executive Director of Twenty One Five Child Ambassador, Tolu Taiwo, charged parents to devote more time to the boy child.

Taiwo called on the parents to treat both sexes equally, blaming the reported cases of drug abuse among boys on the insensitivity of the parents to their well-being.

She advised the boy to properly manage social media use to avoid unnecessary pressure.

Taiwo emphasised that societal pressure can lead to mental health issues and urged parents to provide proper guidance.

The boys participated in an oratory contest, with Ibadan Boys High School emerging as the winner.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE