Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, famously known as one half of the dynamic duo PSquare, has recently undergone a hair transplant procedure.
In a candid statement, Okoye revealed that his decision was motivated by a desire to look good for his fans.
Okoye took to his Instagram stories to document the process of undergoing a hair transplant.
In the video, Okoye was depicted with line markings on his bare head, and what appeared to be a bandage or rolls of tissue paper could be seen on his ears and the back of his head.
Despite the procedure, the music star expressed positivity, stating that he felt great about it.
He further explained that he opted for the cosmetic enhancement to enhance his appearance for his fans, emphasizing, “I feel better 100%, so nothing to worry about. Just to look good for you guys.”
