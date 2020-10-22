PSN seals 402 patent medicine shops, 22 pharmacies in Oyo

Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) in its bid to protect Nigerians from fake and substandard drugs sealed 448 patent medicine shops and 98 pharmacies in 10 local government areas in Oyo state.

Registrar, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), Elijah Mohammed who disclosed this at a press conference in Ibadan, said the shops were closed for offences including poor handling of controlled substances, sales and dispensing of ethical/prescription drugs without the supervision of a pharmacist, unhygienic environment and poor documentation.

Mr Mohammed, represented by the Director, Inspection and Monitoring, Mrs Anthonia Aruya said during the exercise, 546 premises were inspected to ensure they meet up to the minimum acceptable standards for good pharmacy practice.

She said: “A total number of 546 premises were visited by our enforcement team, comprising 98 pharmacies and 448 patent medicine shops. A total number of 424 premises were sealed which comprises of 22 pharmacies and 402 patent medicine shops. Twelve premises were issued a compliance directive for various offences.”

The registrar said it was important to ensure streamlining of the drug distribution value chain in promoting availability safe, effective and quality medicine distribution in the country.

He stressed that the Federal government won’t relent in its activities aimed at sanitising the system for better pharmaceutical services delivery to the good people of Nigeria.

He solicited more support for PCN to further sanitise the drug distribution in the country and asked that Nigerians check for current licenses issued by the PCN from pharmaceutical outlets that they patronise for their medicine to ensure they are safeguarded from patronising quacks.

–Sade Oguntola

