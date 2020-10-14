PSL out to fight poverty, unemployment ― Egona

Possibility Specialists Foundation (PSL), a skill acquisition and empowerment organisation has restated its commitment to fighting poverty and unemployment through its various empowerment programmes aimed at helping Nigerians to achieve financial freedom.

Mr Abraham Egona CEO of PSL said this recently during the organisation’s annual Get Together and practical industrial empowerment training of over 500 people on production of food, beverages, cosmetics, paint, household products, fertilisers and other products held at Mab Royal Hall, Imoru, Ijebu-Ode Ogun State.

PSL, according to Egona has been on the journey of empowering Nigerians for over 20 years supporting the government in empowering people to achieve financial freedom, self-discipline and more streams of income.

“PSL is an empowerment organization with strategic ideologies to make all those who become members to achieve financial freedom. I have no fear in this calling by God, the reasons being that we’re doing things right; PSL is certain, we are giving thanks to God that we are growing on this journey of over two decades to support the government in empowering people,” Egona.

Also speaking during the ceremony, the legal adviser to the foundation, Barrister Theresa Obi affirmed that PSL is a charity foundation with a transparent agenda.

“This foundation is sent to Nigeria through Father Abraham Egona, being a legal adviser, I made sure that the foundation is well registered with the government; this is a very sincere empowerment platform which Nigerians need to know about, free from selfish political and religious interest,” she said.

Pastor Beloved Okebata, PSL Deputy Leadman, in his welcome speech disclosed that PSL is God’s agenda to Nigerians and to the world by extension as it has helped many people in removing obstacles standing in between them and financial freedom.

The highlight of the annual event included presentation of Honda Pilot and Toyota Sienna cars to Pastor Beloved Okebata and MrIfeanyi Obo as one of her empowerment offers to worthy members turn by turn.

