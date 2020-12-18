PSL boosts education in Ogun, holds schools challenge competition

The Possibility Specialists Foundation (PSL), a youth empowerment organisation has lent support to the development of education in Ogun State by giving scholarships to three primary school pupils who emerged victorious from its 2020 School Challenge Quiz and Talent hunt competition.

The three pupils, Taiwo Ewaoluwa and Adeoye Taiwo from Adeola Odutola Elementary School, Ijebu-Ode, who came first and second respectively during the grand-finale of the quiz-competition held at Ijebu-Ode Grammar School received scholarship awards of N200,000 and N150,000 respectively while Ogunjere Olaoluwa from Tai Solarin University Staff School came third and received N100,000 scholarship awards.

The cash prizes would, however, not be handed over to the pupils but kept in PSL Empowerment Scheme’s accounts from where for a period of 15 months the pupils will be collecting 20% of their various cash prizes.

Speaking at the event, the PSL Business Development Officer, Ghomorai Williams Epuamowei, explained that “Taiwo Ewaoluwa with 1st prize of N200,000 will collect monthly education empowerment of N37,400 for 15 months totalling N561,000; Adeoye Taiwo with the second prize of N150,000 will receive monthly education empowerment of N28,000 for 15 months totalling N420,000 while Ogunjere Olaoluwa with third prize of N100,000 will receive N18,700 for 15 months making N280,500 within the time frame.”

At the event, the scholarship beneficiaries were also presented with educational tablets worth N28,000 each while solar-powered lamp were given as consolation prizes to all who participated in the competition. There were also winners in the dancing and singing category from Treasure Land School, Ijebu-Ode.

Mr Epuamowei disclosed further that PSL’s core value remained impacting lives and operating the principle of ‘donate and get empowered’, maintaining that the foundation is skilled to empower Nigerians financially.

PSL leadman, Egona Abraham while addressing the pupils urged them to reciprocate the kind gesture of the foundation by striving for excellence in their studies, saying that the foundation would be proud to further support them in their studies if they work harder.

He also encouraged the pupils while promising that PSL will take the programme to the national level in order to impact more lives across the country.

Mrs Helen Okon, proprietress of Trinity Kiddies Academy lauded PSL for its interest in supporting the education sector adding that such an organization deserved government’s recognition and support.

In the same vein, President of the Erudyte Global Edutainment and collaborators of the event, Mr ‘Seyi Sowunmi also described the event as one designed for schools in Ijebu-Ode to identify young talents while commending PSL for its thoughtfulness in coming up with the project.

