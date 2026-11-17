The Public Services International (PSI) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) have intensified efforts to groom a new generation of trade union leaders, warning that ageing leadership, declining membership, privatisation and attacks on workers’ rights threaten the future strength and survival of the labour movement.

The organisations said deliberate investment in the education, mentorship and capacity development of young workers had become imperative to building a sustainable leadership pipeline and equipping emerging union leaders to defend workers’ rights and quality public services.

They also called on African governments to prioritise youth employment, particularly in the public sector, warning that prolonged recruitment freezes and the shortage of decent jobs were not only worsening graduate unemployment but also limiting the ability of trade unions to recruit and organise young workers.

The PSI Regional Secretary for Africa and Arab Countries, Daniel Oberko, disclosed this in Abuja at the opening of the Regional Young Workers Conference for Africa and Arab Countries, with the theme, “Young Workers Organising to Win”.

Oberko said PSI established its Young Workers Education and Mentorship Programme in 2024 as a five-year initiative to prepare young public service workers across the region for leadership positions within their respective unions.

He explained that the programme was designed to equip emerging union leaders with the knowledge, experience and organisational skills required to assume responsibilities as presidents, general secretaries and other elected officials.

While acknowledging the importance of experience in leadership development, he stressed that deliberate education and capacity building were equally critical to preparing young workers for future responsibilities.

“We know that experience counts a lot, and it is actually one of the most important tools for training and preparation. But we also know that a deliberate and very intentional effort to educate and build capacity, coupled with experience, is superior,” he said.

Oberko identified attacks on trade union leaders, privatisation of public services and austerity measures restricting government investment in essential services as major threats confronting the labour movement.

He said PSI was preparing young workers to confront these challenges while equipping them with a deeper understanding of the importance of defending quality public services as a means of tackling poverty and reducing inequality.

“We believe that we need to prepare the next force and the next soldiers to be able to confront those attacks. And that is why this programme is holding,” he said.

On the challenge of attracting more young people into trade unions, Oberko argued that governments must first address unemployment, insisting that young people needed access to decent jobs before they could be effectively recruited and organised into unions.

“First and foremost, they must be employed before they can recruit them. And so, our commitment to push the government to employ is number one,” he said.

He also urged trade unions to strengthen their organising, education and mentorship structures to attract young workers, retain their membership and prepare them for leadership responsibilities.

Oberko further disclosed that PSI was developing a regional framework to guide its affiliates in establishing young workers’ committees at national levels.

The proposed framework, he said, would help affiliates identify relevant training needs, strengthen young workers’ participation in union activities and improve recruitment, organising and leadership development strategies.

Also speaking, PSI General Secretary, Daniel Bertossa, warned that austerity, privatisation, outsourcing and insecure employment were increasingly threatening the future of young workers and undermining public services.

In his message to the conference, Bertossa urged young trade unionists to organise, build collective power and take up leadership responsibilities in their respective unions.

“The renewal of our labour movement depends on this work,” he said.

Similarly, PSI Project Officer and Policy Officer for Education Support and Cultural Workers, Luis Monje, warned that trade unions risked losing their relevance and eventually disappearing if they failed to address declining youth participation and the growing demographic imbalance in their leadership structures.

He said many unions were facing a situation in which their leadership continued to age without sufficient numbers of young workers entering the movement to sustain its future.

“If we don’t identify a methodology to organise, mobilise and train these workers, many unions will disappear. Many unions will not exist anymore in a few years because there is a demographic problem in many unions,” he warned.

Monje stressed that leadership renewal must go beyond occasional training programmes to include deliberate strategies for recruiting young workers, retaining them and preparing them to take up leadership responsibilities.

He also called on governments to prioritise employment creation, particularly in the public sector, describing decent employment as fundamental to strengthening trade union membership and sustaining the labour movement.

According to him, PSI’s campaign for a New Social Contract rests on four pillars: social protection, labour rights, social dialogue and employment creation.

He lamented that employment creation was frequently neglected in government policies despite the public sector’s importance as a major employer in many countries.

“Governments are forgetting employment policies. In many cases, when we speak about employment policies, this affects the public service. The public service in many countries is the biggest employer,” he said.

He urged governments to increase investment in public services and pursue employment policies that guarantee decent work, warning that privatisation was shrinking employment opportunities in the sector.

Monje maintained that expanding decent public sector employment would not only improve young people’s economic prospects but also create opportunities for trade unions to recruit, organise and strengthen their membership.

In his welcome address, the General Secretary of NASU and PSI Vice President for Africa and Arab Countries, Comrade Peters Adeyemi, also urged African governments and employers to prioritise youth employment, warning that prolonged recruitment freezes in public institutions were worsening graduate unemployment.

Adeyemi said policies restricting recruitment across public agencies and establishments were working against the interests of young people, particularly as thousands of graduates continued to leave universities and other tertiary institutions without corresponding employment opportunities.

He criticised employment schemes that offered young people poorly paid jobs under the guise of empowerment, insisting that governments must focus on creating decent and sustainable employment capable of guaranteeing a reasonable standard of living.

“You pay people salaries that cannot take them home, and you call that empowerment,” he said.

Adeyemi warned that prolonged unemployment could worsen insecurity by leaving vulnerable young people susceptible to recruitment into criminal activities.

He therefore urged African governments to provide gainful employment as part of broader efforts to tackle unemployment, poverty and insecurity.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to creating employment opportunities for young Nigerians and expanding their participation in governance and decision-making processes.

Olawande, who was represented by an Assistant Director in the Ministry, Mrs Ojeaburu Arinola Grace, said the government recognised the importance of young people to national development and remained committed to creating an enabling environment for their economic and political participation.

He said the government would continue to promote policies and initiatives aimed at empowering young people and improving their prospects for productive and dignified lives.

The minister acknowledged the role of trade unions in protecting workers’ rights, promoting collective bargaining and advancing social justice, stressing that young workers must be given meaningful opportunities to participate in decision-making and assume leadership responsibilities.

He commended PSI and NASU for investing in young workers’ leadership development, describing the initiative as important to preparing a new generation of leaders for the labour movement and society.

Olawande added that equipping young people with leadership skills would strengthen their capacity to assume responsibilities, contribute to policy discussions and participate actively in shaping the future of their organisations and the country.