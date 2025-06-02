PSC to partner with Nigeria institute of quality surveyors

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has pledged to partner with the Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors in the promotion of excellence in cost management and will ensure good governance through prudence and financial and discipline in the management of its human and material resources, including personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by the Spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani

According to the statement the Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu gave the assurance when a delegation from the Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors led by its President Kene Nzekwe paid working visit to the Commission Headquarters in Abuja.

It explained that the Chairman said the Commission would partner with the Institute to ensure that Nigerians with requisite knowledge in Quantity Surveying were recruited into the Police to assist manage Police national security infrastructure and service delivery.

It added that the PSC Chairman added that the Police needed the expertise of Quantity Surveyors, in the management of its physical infrastructure, stressing that the Commission needed the cooperation of the Institute in that area.

According to it, the President of the Institute, Kene Nzekwe had earlier stated that the visit underscored the Institute’s commitment to meaningful collaboration in nation-building.

It added that Mr. Nzekwe said that the Institute was fully aware of the vital role the Commission played in shaping the integrity, structure, and operational effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to him, “We recognise your leadership in Strengthening institutional frameworks and fostering within the policing ecosystem”.

The President of the Institute advocated for greater inclusion of qualified Quantity Surveyors within the administrative and technical units of the Commission.

He noted that the management of Police infrastructure, housing, logistic centers, training schools, Command Offices, and other capital projects, presents an opportunity to improve project delivery outcomes through the involvement of our professionals”

Mr. Nzekwe proposed that the Commission consider some areas of collaboration with the Institute to enhance project delivery, value-for-money, and institutional capacity.

He noted that these areas of collaboration which include dispute resolution and expert services; capacity building; project auditing and value for money assessment, will not only support the Commission’s strategic objectives but also foster a culture of accountability, professionalism, and technical excellence in the management of public resources.

“We look forward to building a mutually beneficial partnership between the NIQs and the Police Service Commission -one that supports your noble mission and helps deliver impactful outcomes for the Nigeria people,” he told the PSC Chairman.