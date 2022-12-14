PSC promotes 745 senior officers, places five CPs, one DCP on proper placement

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday approved the promotion of 745 Senior Police Officers to their next ranks.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Head, Press and Public Relations of the commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani.

The statement added that the commission also approved proper placement for five Commissioners of Police and one Deputy Commissioner and treated 14 appeals and petitions and nine Pending Disciplinary Matters from dismissed and serving police officers.

It explained that the decisions were some of the high points of the 18th Plenary Meeting of the Commission which ended in Abuja on Tuesday which was presided over by Commission’s acting Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC (rtd).

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to the statement, “the commission promoted two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP), to Superintendents of Police, 696 Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents of Police and 47 Inspectors of Police to unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP11).

“The newly promoted Superintendents of Police are Yusuf S. Bello and Titus Ogboku Obaji while some of the 696 promoted Deputy Superintendents of Police, include Ogbu Emmanuel Nwachukwu, Abia State Command, Haruna Hotoro, Ekiti State Command, Ogbe Anthonia, Plateau State Command; Sadisu Oyarekhua, FCID, annex Lagos and Bala Dambu, Kebbi State Command.

“Out of the 47 Inspectors promoted to unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASP11, 44 were from the Police Zone 9 Command Headquarters Umuahia.





“They include Daniel Maiwada, Paul Aguwa, Oruma James, Momoh Mohammed, Hosea John, Danjuma Likita, Omale Nathaniel, John Ononaku, Ogbonnaya Ugochukwu and Ikpo Kalu. Others are; Oju Ismaila, Ngozika Christopher, Obinna Anyanwu, Iheamachanma Nkechi, Ungbo Moses, Abuh James, Kyaaja Peter, Bakari Edward, Haruna Ayuba, Aliyu Mohammed and Auta Akila.”

It further explained that the commission approved the proper placement and adjustment of promotion dates of CP Njoku Henry Eronini, CP Afolabi Babatola Adeniyi and CP Taiwo Olusola Jesubiyi in the CP staff list from 24/03/2022 to 09/03/2022 so as to maintain seniority in the Force.

According to it, “It also adjusted the promotion date of CP Ogundele Ayodeji to 03/06/2021 instead of 09/03/2022. The Commission also adjusted the confirmation date of DCP Nwonyi Polycap Emeka to read 07/12/2018 instead of 29/09/2020.

“The commission approved the reduction in rank of four Police Officers and gave 6 others punishment of severe reprimand and reinstated six officers, retired two in public interest, promoted one, DCP Emmanuel Eze to CP and retired him.

“It reviewed the punishment of reduction in rank of Inspector Falade Kayode, exonerated him and restored his rank of ASP.

“The Chairman of the Commission, Justice Ogunbiyi commended Members of the Commission for their commitment and dedication to the work of moving the Nigeria Police to the next level.

“She noted that their support and cooperation has helped the Commission treat several outstanding issues and sustained prompt and regular promotions in the Police and Commission and also the disposal of Pending Disciplinary Matters so that no Police Officer is held back in his/her career progression.”

The statement added that the chairman of the commission had earlier before the commencement of the Plenary Meeting on Tuesday, received in audience a delegation of the Nigerian Legion where she made a case for the introduction of the Nigeria Police Force Remembrance Week during which she noted that the Nigeria Police Force had also been in the forefront of attacks and killings and deserved the support and assistance of Nigerians.