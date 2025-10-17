PSC promotes 492 senior Police officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Friday, announced the elevation of 492 Senior officers to their next ranks with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani.

The statement explained that the promotions were one of the highpoints of the 2nd plenary meeting of the Commission, which began at the Solomon Arase Conference hall in Abuja and presided over by Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd and attended by Honourable Commissioners, Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, DIG Taiwo Lakanu rtd, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Police Matters, Justice Christine Ladi Dabup and Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission.

It further explained that the Commission approved the appointment of AIG Dankwara Adamu Mohammed to the next rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police to represent the North East Geopolitical zone and replaced retired DIG Sahabu Abubakar Yahaya, who had since retired from Service.

According to it, the Commission also approved the promotion of CP Abibo Deinma Reuben from the rank of Commissioner to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

It added that the Commission further approved the promotion of eleven Deputy Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Substantive Commissioners.

The statement reads, “they are Naziru Bello Kankarofi; Nendel Joseph Gomwalk; Tijani Olaiwola Fatai; Wilson Aniefiok Akpan; Morkwap Dongshal and Abdullateef Ajape Yusuf.

“Others are Cletus Nwadiogbu, Deputy Commissioner of Finance and Administration, Taraba State; Ahmed Mohammed Bello; Abdulraheem Nurudeen; Patrick Daaor and Umar Mohammed Hadejia.

“The Commission also approved the promotion of 13 Assistant Commissioners of Police to the rank of Deputy Commissioners. The newly promoted Deputy Commissioners include David Gbenga Ojo, Umaru Bello Bichi, Bala Salihu Jarumai, Makanjuola Abiodun, Shafii Abdulkarim, Mohammed Ajose, Mukter Bello, Delta Command and Mada Mani Adamu. Others are Omololu Vaughan, Linus Ogbodo, Emmanuel Anene Ogbuanya, Tijani Richard Gotom, Shehu Sambo Bawa Ibrahim, Specialists, Dr Onwuegbuzie Gerald Awele (medical Doctor) and Hamza Ali, a nurse.

“Forty-four Chief Superintendents of Police were elevated to the next rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police, including Victoria Olayinka Mulero, Commanding Officer, SPU Base 22, Oyo State, Alirat Odunola Adedeji, Olufunmilola Oluwaseun Amore, Ezeokafor Emmanuel Nnonso, Conchita Ngozi Uzoma Braide, Onaji Patrick, Anayochukwu Henry Ekeocha and Alkali Abbah Hadeja (Works), among others.

“The Commission also approved the promotion of 412 Superintendents of Police to the rank of Chief Superintendents.

“Odey Peters Idaba, Emmanuel Peter Okoh, Mohammed Dan-Mallam Abdulrahaman, Fawole Oludayo, Ntum Onyekachi and Tudon George. Others include Njoku Chibueze Onwe, DPO Akwete Abia Command, Chukwuemeka Howells Anyimukwu, DPO Uturu, Abia State, Ngozi Ajaegbu, Police Special Fraud Unit, Lagos Annexe; Okoye Tobechukwu Godwin, Unwana Division, Ebonyi Command, Sarah Maximus Oloto, DCO, A Division Uyo, Usman Nuhu Iluobe, FCT Command, Ugwu Chiagozie, Ikpeamah Joy Chidinma, Nnamdi Okeke, second in Command X Squad zone 13 Ukpo and Oke Oluleke Oluseye CSO, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

“Others include Marcel Amaechi Ozochi, second in Command, SWAT Ebonyi Command, Isiaku Tanko, Secretary to former PSC Chairman, IGP Mike Okiro rtd, Mojirade Obisiji, Admin Officer IGP Monitoring Unit, Oluseye Samuel Anota, IGP Special Investigation Unit, Force Headquarters, Agba Benedicta Mwuese, second in Command, SPU Base 6 Portharcourt, John Okwa, DPO Ogui Enugu Command, Ejiofor Charles Emenike, DCO Abakpa Nike Enugu, Edobor Idowu, 25 PMF Azumini, Alexander Bassey, DCO Nyanya Division, Nasarawa state.

“Mohammed Kanoma Abdulrahaman, DPO Bompai Div, Kano, Chukwu Peters Okike O/C Provost 54 PMF Onitsha, Okoro Chinedu Gabriel Commander Tactical support Team, Niger state Command, Chukwuka Odum, Commander Anti Kidnapping Unit Enugu State Command, Ikemere Nduka Charles, DPO Nekede, Imo Command, Ikpa Sylvester Ujor Officer in charge D24 SCID (Disaster management) Uyo Akwa Ibom Command, Haanongon Alfred Terungwe, DPO Arochukwu, Abia State, Muhammad Nazir, FCID Abuja, Ogunmuyiwa Rotimi, Cyril Daniel Dalyop, Commander Quick Response Squad Zone 2 Headquarters Onikan, Lagos, Fasasi Abiodun, IGP Special Special Investigation Unit Force Headquarters Abuja and Musa Diza Jikwoyi, 62 PMF, Kafanchan, Kaduna Command.

The statement further added that some of the DSPs promoted to the next rank of Superintendents are: Rekpene Ukpabi Ekoh, Ebonyi Command; Tonga Monday, 48 PMF Ahoada Rivers state; Omiegbu Christian Emenike, Delta Command; Kolos Nathaniel, 16 PMF Abeokuta, Ochenehi Mathew Ugwa and Umar Abdulkadir, PMF 18 Owerri.

“The Commission also confirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police Obike Elizabeth attached to SPU National Assembly, Adeoye Olufemi Staff Officer PPRO, Lagos state Command, Osuagwu Precious Chioma, SPU Base 6, Portharcourt, Ani Emmanuel, Amamba John Eze, second in Command Provost SPU Base 29 Force Headquarters, Ella Mogbor, Chime Joan Nnenna, SCID Enugu, Apie Jeremiah, Chibuzor Wobounqawta, Igwe Dominic, Marcus Gah, Bello Abdullahi, Chinedu Agbo, Zakah Faruk, Ayoh Francis, Mathew Nwaosugwu, Bakinde Agyo, Patience Ohuabunwa, Aleleware Tomarautare and Sunday ladam Akwanga Division Nasarawa state amongst many others.”

It stated that the Chairman of the Commission, DIG Argungu, congratulated the newly promoted officers and called for their rededication to the service of the country.

