PSC Perm Sec’s 10-year-old son dies in domestic accident, buried in Ebonyi

The Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Mr William Alo, on Saturday lost his 10-year-old son, Master Mathew Akachukwu Oko Alo, in a domestic accident at his Abakaliki residence in Ebonyi State.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by Mr Ikechukwu Ani,Head, Press and Public Relations of the Commission.

The statement explained that the deceased who was full of life like his usual self on the 9th of January was all over the compound helping his parents to entertain visitors until tragedy struck between 5 to 6pm.

It further added that the deceased had been buried in Okpokuegbe in Ekwetekwe/Ogbuinyagu autonomous Community, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The breaved father, Chief Alo was quoted as saying that he was at loss and still can’t come to terms with the reality of his tender son’s death.

“You have become so attached to me that it will take many years to adjust to the reality of your permanent absence,” he lamented.

Also, the PSC Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police, said that the death and manner it came was devastating and had left a very big vacuum in the family and prayed God to grant the entire Alo family the fortitude to bear the loss.

According to the statement, sympathizers from far and wide gathered in the country home of the Permanent Secretary on Saturday to bid the young boy farewell.

Amongst early callers at the bereaved Permanent Secretary’s resident include, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, an Honourable Commissioner representing South East in the PSC who led the Commission’s delegation, CP Aliyu Garba, Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi, former Governor of Ebonyi State and wife, Justices Alloy Nwankwo and Anselm Nwigwe, former Chief Justices of Ebonyi State; Senator Julius Ucha, Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewu, Former Minister of Tourism, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo, former Minister of State, Finance, Hon. Anayo Nwonu, Member, House of Representatives, representing Ezza North/ Ishielu, Deacon Austin Umuahi and Sir Chineyeaka Oha, retired Federal Permanent Secretary.

