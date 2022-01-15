PSC Perm Sec’s 10-year-old son dies in domestic accident, buried in Ebonyi

The  Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Police Service Commission (PSC).  Mr William Alo, on Saturday lost his 10-year-old son,  Master Mathew Akachukwu Oko Alo, in  a domestic accident at his Abakaliki residence in Ebonyi State. This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by Mr  Ikechukwu Ani,Head, Press and Public Relations […]

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja

The  Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Police Service Commission (PSC).

 Mr William Alo, on Saturday lost his 10-year-old son,  Master Mathew Akachukwu Oko Alo, in  a domestic accident at his Abakaliki residence in Ebonyi State.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by Mr  Ikechukwu Ani,Head, Press and Public Relations of the  Commission.

The statement explained that the deceased who  was full of life like his usual self  on the 9th of January  was all over the compound helping his parents to entertain visitors until tragedy struck between 5 to 6pm. 

It further added that the deceased had been buried in Okpokuegbe in Ekwetekwe/Ogbuinyagu autonomous Community, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. 

The breaved  father, Chief Alo was quoted as saying that he was at loss and  still can’t come to terms with the reality of his tender son’s death.

 “You have become so attached to me that it will take many years to adjust to the reality of your permanent absence,” he lamented.

Also, the PSC Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police, said that the death and manner it came was devastating and had left a very big vacuum in the family and prayed God to grant the entire Alo family the fortitude to bear the loss.

According to the statement, sympathizers from far and wide gathered in the country home of the Permanent Secretary on Saturday to bid the young boy farewell. 

Amongst early callers at the bereaved Permanent Secretary’s  resident include, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, an Honourable Commissioner representing South East in the PSC who led the Commission’s delegation, CP Aliyu Garba, Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi, former Governor of Ebonyi State and wife, Justices Alloy Nwankwo and Anselm Nwigwe, former Chief Justices of Ebonyi State; Senator Julius Ucha, Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewu, Former Minister of Tourism, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo, former Minister of State, Finance, Hon. Anayo Nwonu, Member, House of Representatives, representing Ezza North/ Ishielu, Deacon Austin Umuahi and Sir Chineyeaka Oha, retired Federal Permanent Secretary.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>Click Here Now! <<

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Latest News

2023: I have no alliance with Tinubu — Fayemi

Latest News

Women protest half naked over insecurity in Ondo

Latest News

‘Youths need to be politically oriented, build leadership mindset to achieve a…

Latest News

Living benevolent life with Godliness acceptable unto God — Venerable Ajomole 

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More