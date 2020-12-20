PSC dismisses senior police officers over alleged misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed four senior police officers over alleged misconduct and acts unbecoming of public officers.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by the Commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani.

He disclosed that the commission took the decision at its 10th Plenary Meeting presided over by its chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a former Inspector General of Police held last Friday.

According to the statement, “a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), was dismissed for discreditable conduct, dishonesty and acts unbecoming of a public officer while a Superintendent of Police (SP) was also dismissed for conspiring with four others to vandalise a transformer and stealing.

He added that the commission had also directed that the officer should be prosecuted.

He further explained that, “the two other dismissed officers included a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP ) and an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Mr Anisaid that the DSP led a team that intercepted three Mercedes Benz trucks conveying about 300,000 live cartridges believed to have been smuggled across the border from the Benin Republic.

According to him, “the team was said to have impounded the trucks at the base for three days but made no entries nor a situation report on the arrest

“The DSP rather raised a fake letter purportedly to escort the vehicles and suspects to Federal SARS Lagos with the dubious intention of ensuring their unlawful release.

“Luck, however, ran out of the team when it was intercepted at a military checkpoint where soldiers on duty insisted on verifying the contents of the trucks. The DSP and his team were said to have abandoned the trucks and fled.”

Ani said that the ASP was dismissed for action prejudicial to the security of the state; sabotage; dishonesty and acts unbecoming of a public officer.

He said that the commission had also during the meeting approved the promotion of four Assistant Inspectors General of Police to the substantive rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police.

