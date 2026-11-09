PSC approves posting of new CP to Niger

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Monday approved the posting of a new Commissioner of Police (CP), Salisu Bello Fago, to the Niger State Command.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Torty Njoku Kalu.

According to the statement, the approval followed an interview session presided over by DIG Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd.), Chairman of the PSC Standing Committee on Police Matters, who represented the Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (Rtd.).

The statement added that, in his remarks, the PSC Chairman advised the new CP to remain neutral and to develop a workable strategy, including intelligence-led and community-based policing, to combat crime and criminality and to maintain peace and security in Niger State.

According to the statement, CP Fago was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force on 10th June 1994 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

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He holds a BSc (Ed) and an MCMP, is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and has attended several professional courses, including the Advanced Intelligence Detective Course, the PMF Commanders Training Course and the Tactical Leadership Command Course.

Bringing over three decades of operational and administrative experience to his new role, CP Fago has served as OC SIB, Kano and Katsina Commands; AC CID, Katsina Command; AC DOPS, Delta Command; CO 6 PMF, Maiduguri; CO 52 PMF, Chalawa, Kano; AC DOPS, Maiduguri; and DC DFA, Zamfara Command.

He takes over from CP Adamu A. Elleman, following the latter’s retirement from service.