PSC approves dismissal of three senior police officers over serious misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of three senior police officers following established cases of serious misconduct and conduct unbecoming of officers of the law.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday by the Commission’s spokesperson, Mr Torty Njoku Kalu.

According to the statement, “In a major disciplinary sweep, 16 officers have been reduced in rank, 21 officers received severe reprimands, and two officers were issued ordinary reprimands, while three officers were exonerated of wrongdoing. Some previously suspended officers were also reinstated into the Force.”

It explained that the decisions were reached at the Commission’s plenary meeting, presided over by its Chairman, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), at the Commission’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

While reaffirming the Commission’s zero tolerance for corruption, human rights abuses, meddling in land and civil matters, and other acts of misconduct in the Force, DIG Argungu assured the public of the continuous and speedy resolution of disciplinary matters before the Commission.

The Chairman commended the Chairman of the PSC Standing Committee on Discipline and Legal Matters, Hon. Justice Paul Adamu Galumje (JSC, rtd), and other board members, including DIG (Dr) Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), Justice Christine Dabup (JHC, rtd), Alhaji Abdulfatah Mohammed, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission, and Mr Ferdinand U. Ekpe, Director of the Police Discipline Department, for their dedication and commitment throughout the departmental, committee and plenary consideration of the disciplinary cases and appeals.