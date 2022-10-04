PSC approves dismissal of 7 senior officers over alleged gross misconduct

The Police Service Commission has approved the dismissal of Seven senior Police Officers over alleged gross misconduct.

The Commission also approved the reduction in rank of 10 other officers while others were exonerated

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by the Spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the decisions were taken at the ongoing 15th Plenary Meeting of the Commission which is expected to end on Thursday,

According to the statement, “the dismissed Officers are a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), a Superintendent of Police (SP) and five Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP). While a Superintendent of Police (SP) was also retired in the public interest.

It added the Commission’s Plenary Meeting presided over by its Acting Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC (rtd) considered all the Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM) before the Commission totalling 47 and also treated some appeals from dismissed Police Officers.

According to the statement, the Commission reduced the ranks of one Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to Superintendent of Police (SP), three Superintendents of Police (SP) to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP), and two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).

It added that the Commission also reduced the ranks of four Assistant Superintendents of Police to Inspectors.

It further explained that 19 Senior Police Officers, including an Assistant Commissioner, a Chief Superintendent, a Superintendent and two Deputy Superintendents were given the punishment of Severe reprimand while Five Assistant Superintendents were also awarded the punishment of severe reprimand.

According to the statement,15 Officers received the punishment of reprimand; two are to receive letters of warning while four officers were exonerated.

The Acting Chairman said the Commission would henceforth give the desired attention to Pending Disciplinary Matters so that those found guilty are punished immediately while those found not guilty are cleared to continue with their career progression. Justice Ogunbiyi called on Police Officers to ensure they operate within established rules and avoid taking laws into their hands.

SIt quoted the Acting Chairman of the Commission as assuring that the Commission would continue to work to sustain a professional Police Force that would operate in line with the established rules and regulations and in conformity with international best practices.

