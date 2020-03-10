Psaltry, AGRA empower youths on cassava production in Oyo

The Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and Nestlé Plc, in collaboration with Psaltry International Company Ltd, have empowered no fewer than 400 youths on cassava value chain (agripreneur) in three local government areas of Oyo State.

The empowerment programme, which took place at the Treasure Hotel and Event Centre, Ado Awaye, Iseyin Local Government in Oyo State, had in attendance beneficiaries from Iseyin, Ibarapa East, and Atisbo local government areas.

While speaking, the Head of Agric, Psaltry International Ltd and the programme project coordinator, Dr (Mrs) Foluke Adeleke, said the mission of the programme was to increase youth participation in cassava cultivation to improve the yield of cassava produce through innovative agronomic practices.

Her words: “We are empowering 400 youths that will cultivate one thousand six hundred hectares of land for cassava, enlightening youth within the age of 18 and 35 on cassava value chain process and post harvesting method.

“Also, to provide agricultural inputs which will include tractorisation, herbicides and fertilizer.”

The event had in attendance notable organizations which include Psaltry International Company, Nestle Plc, Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), Harvest Field Industries Ltd, FCMB and Union Bank.

In her remark, Oluyemisi Iranloye, one of the beneficiaries, applauded Nestle Plc, AGRA, Harvest Field Industries Ltd and Madal Agro-allied Ltd for their support since the initiation of the programme last year, adding that their support has kept the programme alive.