Psalm Ebube awarded doctorate degree in American institution

Award-winning musician and author, Dr. Psalm Ebube, has joined the list of young Nigerian professors after months of research work and completing his Searcherdemic internship from the United Graduate College and Seminary International, California, in the United States of America, after being awarded a Doctorate by the same institution.

The gospel artiste and national statesman for youth to I Change Nations (ICN) the U.S, a global civility organisation, who has experienced a dramatic change of status from being a musician to an author and international speaker attracting global limelight, months ago bagged his Ph.D. Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Humanities for his work with youth and civility leadership in many countries.

It was the Ph.D. Doctorate that qualified him for the professor in the field. Already congratulations and accolades are pouring down his way.

The certificate, which was signed by Professor Michael A. Pitzi, Chancellor of United Graduate College and Seminary International, read in parts: “Congratulations, you have completed the UGCSI Searcher Professor Internship Program and are officially an Associate Searcher Professor of UGCSI”.

He became a Searcherdemic Professor of Youth Matrix; a new paradigm of leadership and life skills education that is needed for the younger generations in our world today at 35. The project is an out-of-the-box of what we know and into what is needed in real-time to bring answers.

The ‹Kabio OSi› crooner whose real name is Akinyemi Oluwasesan Samuel and got the stage name Psalm Ebube from his hit album, ‹Ebube› is the best international selling author of several books in leadership, life skills and Stay Alive.

Dr. Psalm Ebube has therefore joined the list of the youngest Professors Nigeria Ever. Also, he will release a new album entitled, «Holy Spirit Encounters» in December. The album is Produced by Hosmoses and mixed by Mikkyme Joses.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…