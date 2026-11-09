PRP accuses APC of suffocating opposition

The leadership of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has faulted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for allegedly attempting to suffocate opposition parties ahead of next year’s general election, saying the move reflects its fear of being rejected by Nigerians in 2027.

The PRP National Chairman, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who made the accusation in a statement titled “APC Is Deepening Our Fault Lines”, said Nigerians were set to reject the ruling party, adding that they were now wiser and would reject its Muslim-Muslim ticket to secure their future and that of generations yet unborn.

According to Baba-Ahmed, rather than concentrate on preserving the security and unity of the country, which it is sworn to protect, the APC is making every attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of opposition parties, use state power to frustrate genuine opposition campaigns and deepen the dangerous fault lines in the country.

The statement read:

“The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) invites the nation’s attention to the desperate antics of the APC Party and Administration towards further weakening the political environment and deepening the nation’s fault lines. The goals of the APC administration appear to be to secure even a disputed victory over a seeming national resistance against its return in the 2027 elections.

“It is now clear to all Nigerians that APC is putting no stops in suffocating all opposition. From clumsy attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the opposition parties, to the use of state muscle to frustrate genuine campaigns by the opposition, the APC leadership, sworn to preserve the security and unity of the country, is now cynically deepening the dangerous fault lines in our existence.

“The APC leadership rode on the back of Muslim-Muslim sentiment to the Villa in 2023. In the process, it triggered a damaging and bitter complaint that it had no regard for the sensitive, popular nature of our country. It then sought to make up for this cynical assault on our national unity by pandering to another divisive tactic of selective patronage in the manner it administered the country, again alienating large portions of the citizenry, which saw it as using faith and ethnicity as baits for votes.

“Now that it appears Nigerians are united in rejecting its failure to secure Christians and Muslims, and it has pauperised all Nigerians without regard to faith or tongue, the APC is resorting to cultivating new frontiers in our plural character in a bid to impose its electoral fortunes, even at the expense of deepening local and national divisions.

“The PRP commends the courage of Nigerians of all faiths and ethnic groups who have condemned this outrage and advises the APC to respect our sensitivities and take steps to focus on our crippling exposure to sundry sources of violence and poverty ravaging our communities. All Nigerians should stand together in our demand for respect by this administration and for a more transparent commitment to credible, free and fair elections next year.”