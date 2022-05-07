Provocative advert: We have forgiven you, CAN tells Sterling Bank, CEO

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said it has forgiven the Sterling Bank and its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman over the provocative Easter greeting advertised by the Bank where it compared the Resurrection of Jesus Christ to ‘Agege Bread.’

CAN in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola, acknowledged that the written an acceptable and genuine apology letter dated 20 April, 2022 to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) personally signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Abubakar Suleiman.

The statement further stated that some well meaning and highly placed Nigerians have been appealing to CAN to forgive in the Christian spirit and in consonance with the message of Easter.

“As a result of this development, CAN has resolved to forgive Sterling Bank and its Chief Executive. We always remember that ‘to err is human and to forgive is divine.’

“In taking this step, we are following the footsteps of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ who asked God to forgive those who nailed Him to the cross unjustly and has taught us to forgive always.

“We hereby call on all Christians in the country to join us in forgiving the Sterling Bank and its management. Those who are considering stopping patronising the bank as a result of the blunder should stop the process but instead continue doing business with the bank.





“We appeal to corporate institutions especially the banks to be more sensitive, considerate and professional in handling their public messages.

“Whatever that can cause religious crises in the country should be avoided at all costs, both by the government and the business sector.

“We appreciate our youths who heeded our directive and refused to be dragged into the streets to protest against the bank as being touted in some quarters.

“Finally, we acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of the well meaning Nigerians who intervened in the matter. May the blessings of Peacemakers be their portion in Jesus’ name,” the statement noted.