PROVIDUSUNITY Bank has emerged as the Best Place to Work for Women in Nigeria at the 2026 Great Place to Work Awards, reinforcing its commitment to gender inclusion, diversity and employee development.

The bank also clinched the second position in the Best Workplace Nationwide (Large Category), recognising its efforts to create an inclusive working environment that promotes equal opportunities, employee wellbeing and professional growth.

The awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated commitment to providing workplace conditions that enable women to thrive, assume leadership positions and realise their career potential.

Speaking on the recognition, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of ProvidusUnity Bank, Walter Akpani, said the awards reflected the bank’s belief that empowering employees was essential to building a successful organisation.

Akpani said the recognition as the Best Place to Work for Women was particularly significant, as it validated the bank’s commitment to creating an environment where talent was valued, diversity celebrated and every employee given equal opportunities to succeed.

He attributed the achievement to the collective efforts of employees in sustaining the bank’s culture of excellence.

Also commenting, Group Head, Human Resources, Kingsley Ogirri, said the award reflected years of deliberate efforts to build a workplace where inclusion went beyond corporate policies to become part of employees’ everyday experiences.

According to him, the bank has continued to promote an environment where employees feel respected, supported and encouraged to contribute their best.

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He said the recognition affirmed the institution’s efforts to advance inclusion, gender equity and a strong sense of belonging among its workforce.

The latest awards add to ProvidusUnity Bank’s growing record of workplace recognitions.

In 2025, the bank was named the Best Workplace in Promoting a Fun and Friendly Culture, while it won the Best Workplace in Promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion awards in 2023 and 2024.

The bank said the latest recognition further reinforced its commitment to sustaining a workplace culture that supports employee development and organisational performance.

It added that valuing employees, embracing diversity and promoting inclusion remained central to its strategy for achieving sustainable business growth.