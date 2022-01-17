Provide functional fire trucks in Azare to reduce fire outbreaks, residents tell Bauchi gov

Following recent incidences of fire outbreaks that have led to loss of lives and valuables in Azare, headquarters of Katagum LGA as well as Katagum Emirate, Bauchi State Government has been urged to provide functional firetrucks in the area.

The most recent incident occurred at the female hostel of Aminu Sale College of Education, Azare where properties belonging to students on summer studies were lost. No life was lost in the incident.

Some residents of Azare who spoke to our correspondent lamented that the lack of a functional fire truck contributes to the damages caused by the fire outbreaks.

One of the residents, Aminu Danjuma told our correspondent that Azare and environs have remained prone to fire outbreaks due since the old fire truck broke down.

Danjuma said the destruction caused by the outbreaks can be reduced with a fire truck, urging the government to immediately do something about it.

Another resident who does not want his name printed told our correspondent that some groups in Azare have muted the idea of contributing money to enable them to purchase a fairly-used fire truck.

Reacting to the development, Majority Leader of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Tijjani Aliyu, condemned the politicization of the absence of a functional fire truck in Azare.

He told our correspondent that: “The functional one had an accident beyond repairs and complaint about a replacement was made and the governor has shown serious commitment towards that.”

Aliyu who agreed that there have been a series of fire outbreaks in Azare in recent months expressed that “I am hopeful that any moment from now, a brand new functional fire truck will be provided.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Projects Monitoring, Musa Azare, said: “How can such an issue be politicized, it beats my imagination when I heard that. The governor is doing everything possible to ensure that Azare gets a brand new and functional fire truck.”

