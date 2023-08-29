The leadership of House of Representatives on Tuesday urged any aggrieved Nigerians or Institutions being investigated on the alleged job racketeering across the Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to provide evidence related to the allegation of extortion and bribery against its Ad-hoc Committee.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs/Spokesman, Hon Akin Rotimi gave the charge via a statement titled: ‘Re: Investigation: Nigerian lawmakers probing job racketeering are extorting money from Agencies’.

He said: “A Premium Times publication of Tuesday, August 29, 2023, titled: “Investigation: Nigerian lawmakers probing job racketeering are extorting money from agencies’, has been brought to the attention of the leadership of the House of Representatives.

“In the referenced report, it was alleged that some members were involved in extorting some government entities, with a view to compromising the mandate of the committee. The House leadership considers these allegations grave

and deserving of an appropriate response.

“The Ad-hoc Committee on the Need to Investigate Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs);

Parastatals and Tertiary Institutions on Mismanagement of Personnel Recruitment, Employment Racketeering, and Gross Mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), was empaneled by the House leadership in line with Sections 62 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) on July 19, 2023.





“We would like to state clearly that we have no reason to doubt the integrity of the leadership and members of the

referenced committee, who were carefully selected based on their respective professional pedigrees, competence, and character to carry out this important national assignment.

“The public is invited to take cognisance of the fact that following the very serious revelations that have emerged from the work of the referenced committee, which have been well-publicised and televised, it would not be strange for them to face unwarranted attacks on their integrity, individually and collectively, as a means of distracting them.

“We, however, invite members of the public, and any of the affected government entities with evidence related to the allegations, to approach the House for necessary action.

“It would be recalled that the Rt Honourable Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, PhD., has stated in multiple engagements that in line with the expectations of Nigerians, the 10th Assembly, House of Representatives will be a champion of anti-corruption efforts in this new dispensation.

“We wish to reiterate that Members of the House of Representatives will not be distracted from carrying their

mandate as enshrined in Section 89 of the 1999, which gives the National Assembly powers to expose corruption

for the good governance of Nigeria.”

