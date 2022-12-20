Protests rock Abuja over alleged plan to charge Emefiele with terrorism

MA S S I V E no p r o t e s t s have hit the streets of Abuja following the discovery of a suit allegedly filed by the Department of State Service (DSS) wherein it accused the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, of financing terrorism, as well as other crimes it described as economic crimes of national security dimension.

The protesters, comprising Buhari Legacy Defenders, Arewa Youth Consultative Movement, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, African Centre for Justice and Human Rights, Ethnic Youth Leaders, Political Parties Chairmen Forum, Lawyers in Defence of Economic Rights and Justice marched to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, where they submitted a petition against the action of the DSS and called for the sack of the Director-General, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

They also submitted similar letter to the office of the President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Inspector- General of Police, among others.

The groups, which rose from a press conference before they embarked on the march, alleged that the DSS embarked on the plot to remove the CBN Governor for political and pecuniary reasons, saying the DG of DSS and his allies in the plot had already promised someone else the office on the agreement that the cash withdrawal limit policy will be immediately suspended.

The protesters further claimed that the plot of labelling Emefiele a terrorist was to undermine the president, usurp his powers to hire and fire and remove Emefiele from office on the strength that they would get an order to detain him for at least 60 days to impose another person as the CBN Governor.

It was alleged that the DSS had approached the Federal High Court, Abuja in the secret suit under Section 66 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022 to demand that the court order for Mr Emefiele’s detention for 60 days in the first instance.

The protesters also vowed to continue the protest if the office of the Attorney- General of the Federation and that of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation fail to take prompt actions on the petition.

The protesters said they were all out in defence of Emefele because of his contributions to the development of the nation’s economy.

A source said DSS is acting on a petition by a senator, backed by some governors, because of the currency redesign, adding that since they could not succeed in getting President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the currency redesign, the plan of those behind the petition is to keep Emefiele away until after the election.