Protests in Abuja over alleged terrorism charge by DSS against CBN governor

Massive protests have hit the streets of Abuja following the discovery of a suit allegedly filed by the Department of State Service (DSS) wherein it accused Mr. Godwin Emefiele of terrorism financing as well as other crimes it described as economic crimes of national security dimension.

The protesters comprising Buhari Legacy Defenders, Arewa Youth Consultative Movement, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, African Centre for Justice and Human rights, Ethnic youth Leaders, Political Parties Chairmen Forum, Lawyers in Defence of Economic rights and Justice marched to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) where they submitted a petition against the action of the DSS and called for the sack of the DG, Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

They also submitted similar letters to the office of the President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Inspector General of Police (IGP) among others.

The groups which rose from a press conference before they embarked on the march alleged that the DSS embarked on this plot to remove the CBN governor for political and pecuniary reasons.

The protesters further claimed that this plot of labeling Emefiele a terrorist was to undermine the president and usurp his powers to hire and fire and remove Emefiele.

It was alleged that the DSS had approached the Federal High Court Abuja in the secret Suit under Section 66 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022 to demand that the court order for Mr. Emefiele’s detention for 60 days in the first instance.

The protesters also vowed to continue the protest if the office of the AGF and that of the SGF fail to take prompt actions on the petition.





The protesters said they are all out in defence of Emefiele because of his contributions to the development of the nation’s economy.