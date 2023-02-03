Commercial activity has been grounded in some Ibadan areas as protesters barricaded major roads in protest against the nonavailability of redesigned naira notes.

Affected routes include; Iwo road, Gate and other routes in Ibadan North East local government area.

Aggrieved bank customers lamented the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) inability to live up to its words of making naira notes available to the customers.

It be recalled that CBN had on Thursday directed the payment of N20,000 maximum on the counter.

But some of the bank staffers who preferred anonymity maintained that they are yet to get enough funds from Apex bank.

Meanwhile, the Point of Sales (POS) operators have unofficially put their charge rate of N5,000 between N500 and N1,000.

This development, as reliably gathered, has forced the people along the Iwo road axis to take to the streets.

They submitted that most of the Automated Teller Machines (ATM) dispensed between N2,000 and N5,000 maximum.

“The agonies and pains are too much to bearer. The leadership of this country (Nigeria) are pretending as if nothing is happening. No fuel, No cash, No light. Enough is enough.”

