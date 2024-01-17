Residents of Tunburku village in Kidandan ward of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State stormed the palace of the Emir of Zazzau on Tuesday to protest the incessant killings and abductions of innocent villagers in the area by bandits.

The protesters marched through the streets of Zaria/Kaduna Highway to the palace in their hundreds, causing traffic gridlock.

Findings by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that the Kidanda ward of Giwa local government area had witnessed several bandit attacks since 2016.

As a result of these attacks, many of the residents of the area had relocated to Funtua and Malumfashi in Katsina State, as well as Zaria.

Speaking on their predicament, the leader of the protesters, Malam Yusuf Jibrin, disclosed that the people of the area as well as surrounding villages are worried over the activities of bandits and other criminal elements that have grounded agriculture and other economic activities in these areas.

According to him, bandits kill and abduct people at will, saying most of the villagers have fled the village. Only those who pay taxes to the hoodlums are allowed to farm.

Amiru Abubakar, a resident of the village, said they are hungry because they don’t have food to eat.

“We don’t have food to eat. We are appealing to the royal father for his quick intervention, he declared.

Responding, the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmad Nuhu Bamali, said he was aware of their precarious situation as the village head of Kidandan village has been reporting the unfortunate situation to the council.

The first-class ruler added, “In fact, the situation in Giwa local government area always gives us sleepless nights.”

