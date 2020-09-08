Protesters storm PDP over Niger congresses

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Niger State, on Tuesday, carried out an angry protest at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja over the conduct of party’s Local Government congresses in the state.

They stormed the premises of the main opposition party, alleging an attempt to shortchange them in the exercise conducted over the weekend.

The protesters were livid that the outcome of the election had allegedly been changed as they believed that the names of those who emerged as winners had been substituted.

Some of them who spoke to the Tribune Online alleged that the Senator Hanan Misau-led election team, which conducted the exercise, absconded before the completion of the exercise.

Led by former PDP gubernatorial candidate of the state, Umar Nasko, the protesters vowed not to allow their right to be trampled upon, calling for the urgent intervention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

They insisted that those who have been elected must be the only names declared by the electoral team as nothing else was acceptable to them.

The protesters were later addressed by the PDP National Secretary, Senator Umaru Tsauri, who assured them that their grievances would be looked into before they agreed to disperse.

Recall that PDP members in Niger state led by the former deputy governor, Dr Shem Zagbayi Nuhu had accused the electoral team of disappearing during the conduct of the poll.

According to him, all results were announced and collated with the exception of a few places where election did not hold.

Zagbayi added that the concerned members of PDP were not sure of the intent of electoral team, which he accused of sneaking out of Minna, the state capital, but left behind one member to collect the result.

“We make this statement as the position of members of the PDP with the full awareness that no amount of treachery, machinations and arm twisting will be allowed,” Zagbayi had warned.

When contacted, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said he had not been briefed on the matter.

