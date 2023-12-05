Protesters on Monday stormed the streets of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over Court of Appeal judgements in Zamfara, Plateau, Nasarawa states, and particularly Kano, holding placards and banners with varied inscriptions.

The placards and banners had inscriptions such as: “Judicial Rascality in Kano, Zamfara, Plateau, Nasarawa Unacceptable!” “World Should Warn Political Leaders in Abuja Against Setting Nigeria on Fire through Judicial Manipulations!” and “We Want Justice for Kano, We Want Justice for ABBA!” among others.

It would be recalled that similar protests had been staged in the affected states over the Appeal Court judgements in respect of the 2023 governorship election held in the affected states.

The Abuja rally, held to solidarise mainly with the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, who they said was being specifically singled out for punishment as a sacrificial lamb for 2027 right now in 2023, was attended by people across tribes and geopolitical zones in the North and South of Nigeria, resident in Wasa and Madala communities in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Participants at the rally, largely women and community leaders, addressed the gathering in their respective mother tongues of Hausa, Fulani, Yoruba, Igbo, and others to show that #NigeriaTrulyStands with Kano and others at this time, pointing out that if they refused to stand up against the injustice now, nobody would stand for them when it would come to their turn.

One of the protesters, who simply identified herself as Ekwerre, said he joined the protest as a Nigerian because what affects Kano will come to affect his state, Akwa Ibom, one day, and other people who would also stand in support.

“I am from the South, and I believe that since we are all Nigerians, what affects Kano will come to affect my own Akwa Ibom one day. If, like others here, I don’t stand up against this injustice today, who will stand in solidarity with us when such unacceptable judicial injustice comes to be our turn in the future?” she queried.

They called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to respect the will of the people of Kano, even as they warned Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Major General Aliyu Gusau (Rtd), and Senator Hope Uzodimma, among others, to steer clear of Kano and let the will of the people stand.

The convener and speaker, Hafsat Shuaibu, while addressing newsmen, expressed sadness over what she termed judiciary corruption that is happening in Kano, saying it was Abba Yusuf’s seat that was being taken away from him and, therefore, “the reason we are gathered in Wasa to pray for him and his success in the whole of the matter.”

Salamatu Adamu, who also spoke but in Hausa, said people were not happy with the judicial injustice that is happening in Kano, noting that the North “will do all that it takes to stand against it at any rate and any level.”

