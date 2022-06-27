 Protesters kick against alleged reappointment of Director, C’River State water board

A peaceful protest was staged at the headquarters of the Cross River State Water Board (CRSWB), Limited with protesters expressing their displeasure over polluted water, and the rumoured reappointment of the former Managing Director, Victory Effiom Ekpo, as MD after he lost the APC senatorial ticket.

The protester alleged that the state government planned to reappoint Ekpo as Managing Director of the State Water Board company after he already resigned before running for a senatorial ticket in the state.

Protesters carried placards with different writings such as; “Cross River State Water Board is dead completely”, “Victor Ekpo is a tyrant”, “our masses are tired of polluted water” and several more.

One of the protesters, who pleaded to be anonymous being a staff of the company said, “The man has not done well, so we really don’t need him again. I joined the protest, but let the State Government know that if the Water Board must move forward, there must be a new MD.”

When asked if the staff had anyone in mind to take over as Managing Director, he noted that “there isn’t anyone in the picture, but we need a new MD period. That’s all I have to say for now”.

According to him, “We have to say the truth if someone is not doing well, what is the need of reappointing him as the MD? We no longer enjoy our job as before because of the bad managerial style.

Meanwhile, the ex-MD had earlier resigned to contest the Cross River South senatorial ticket on the platform of the APC but lost at the primaries. However, no information in the public domain concerning his alleged reappointment at the time of this report

