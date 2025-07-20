Latest News

Protest: PSC urges Police retirees to embrace dialogue

Jacob Segun Olatunji
Chairman of PSC, Hashimu Argungu,

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has urged for peaceful dialogue over the planned nationwide protest by the retired personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over poor welfare, describing it as “ill-timed and diversionary.”

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by the Spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani.

The statement explained that the actor was unnecessary as the issues raised by the retirees were already receiving attention from relevant authorities.

It further pointed out that the planned protest, despite consensus on the need to improve retired officers’ conditions, was unnecessary and could distract from ongoing efforts at resolving the issues at stake

It stated that the Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu, Rtd had repeatedly condemned the poor and discriminatory pension scheme for certain retired officers and had called for a harmonised pension system and continued pushing for reforms to enhance retirees’ Welfare

It further explained that several government agencies were already reviewing the disparities in the police pension scheme to find lasting solutions.

The PSC urged affected retirees to embrace dialogue and sustained engagement instead of protest or confrontation and reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to improved welfare for all police personnel, both serving and retired.

The statement advised the organisers of the planned protest to reconsider their approach and return to the negotiation table for peace.

