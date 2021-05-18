Protest: NGF tasks NLC over sack of 7,000 workers in Kaduna State

The leadership of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) urged workers under the aegis of Nigeria

Labour Congress (NLC) to exercise calm and restraint in its engagement with the Kaduna State Government.

The NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State who gave the charge via a statement on the ongoing protest against the recent disengagement of 7,000 workers from the Local Government Service, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and Primary Health Care Agency.

While calling for the understanding of the burden being borne by the subnational governments, the NGF Chairman urged the organised labour not to see the sack of the workers as a witch-hunt, but to ensure an amicable resolution of the crisis.

“The NGF calls for cautious introspection on the part of Labour as no meaningful progress of any kind has ever been achieved in an atmosphere of conflict and chaos.

“The NGF also wishes to remind the NLC that its actions could become counter-productive especially as the last year 2020, had adversely affected workers socially and economically.

“Therefore the NGF advises the NLC to explore the already open avenue of rapprochement that the Kaduna State government has provided to resolve the matter and join the State to evolve a convivial working environment that is befitting for all.

“The NGF also calls on the NLC to be open-minded towards the altruistic intention of the staff audit that the Kaduna state is embarking upon to sanitise the state’s workforce and make it more productive.

“This should not be seen as a witch-hunt or an attempt to unnecessarily downsize the civil service.

“As we all know, all states are at present going through difficult times and the most feasible option will be for each state to device its own response to its unique challenges without undermining the rights of individuals to seek redress,” he assured.

