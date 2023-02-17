By: Olalekan Olabulo

Violent protest has erupted in the Ketu/ Mile 12 areas of Lagos State causing serious traffic along the Ikorodu expressway.

The protesters blocked the expressway with bonfires while many vehicles were reportedly vandalised in the process.

The protest was said to have started following the rejection of the old notes of #1000 (one thousand naira) and #500 (five hundred naira) by traders in the area.

https://fb.watch/iKXx9m5zwo/

Traders, who had come to the market early Friday were disappointed by the rejection of the old naira notes by traders at the market, mostly people from the Northern part of the country.

The timely intervention of military men however prevented the situation from degenerating into loss of lives.

Soldiers have since taken over Ketu and Mile 12 areas of Ikorodu expressway

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike





Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…

Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday

Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…

Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…