Protest in Ebonyi over whereabouts of Labour Party senatorial candidate, Okorie

There has been a protest in Ebonyi over the whereabouts of Hon Linus Abba Okorie, who represented Ọhaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal constituency in the House of Representatives for two terms.

Mr Okorie, who is the Labour Party candidate for Ebonyi South Senatorial zone, was allegedly abducted on Sunday while driving to his residence in Abakaliki.

A statement by one Dr David Ogbonna on behalf of Mr Linus’ Caring Heart Campaign Organisation alleged that the abductors were suspected to be men of Ebubeagu Security outfit.

“The available information confirms that he had been severely tortured to a near-death situation, made naked and pictures of him taken by his abductors.

“The information available at this moment confirms that their motive is to torture him to death and dump his body at Ebonyi river,” Mr Ogbonna alleged.

Continuing he said, “A professional tracking done on his lines revealed ‘Okoja Road, near Police Headquarters,’ as his current location. The second line showed ‘Ebun-Nwana, Edda’.

“It is also alleged that from tomorrow, and days ahead, all Hon Linus’s boys and supporters will be hunted down and made to face a similar fate.

“We call on the security agencies to swing into action and unravel this situation, get Hon. Linus out and alive from his abductors and bring the perpetrators of this evil to face the wrath of the law.

“We, employ our supporters, CaringHeart members, and friends of Hon. Linus not to give into unlawful acts but allow the security men do their professional jobs,” the statement read.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





A source said the phone lines rang repeatedly when called by concerned friends without no one picking it.

“Later, they switched it off. And since then it has remained switched off”, the source added

Tribune Online gathered that youths in Onuafor Enuagu Onicha Igboeze where the lawmaker hails from on Monday morning barricaded all roads in the area to protest the alleged kidnap.

It could not be independently verified Ebubeagu’s involvement in the said abduction as alleged by Mr Ogbonna.

Efforts to speak with the Security Consultant to Ebonyi State government, Stanley Okoro Emegha, who is in charge of Ebubeagu in the state were not successful as his phone lines were switched off.

But the Sector Commander of Ebubeagu, Mr Friday Ujor, debunked the allegation.

Ujor told newsmen on Sunday night that the report is fake.

“There is nothing concerning Ebubeagu with that information. I have asked the people sending this where it happened, maybe he has fallen into the hands of kidnappers and they are calling Ebubeagu.

“How can someone say that his phone is reading Ebunwana in Afikpo and Abakaliki at the same time? This is a clear case of you wanting to kill a dog and you give it a bad name to suit what you want”.

When contacted, the Onicha Council Chairman, Chidiebere Uzor, denied having a hand in the alleged kidnap.

In a statement by Sly Ogbu, president, Concerned Onicha Igboeze Youth forum, on Monday, called on the commissioner of Police to help rescue the missing lawmaker.

“We want to inform the world that our benefactor, two times House of Reps member that represented Ohanivo in the house of Reps and the Labour party Ebonyi south Senatorial candidate, Hon. Linus Abaa Okorie is missing. He has been missing since yesterday morning. As of the time of this report, we are yet to see, hear or contact him.

“We have however made official reports to the Police authority, who have promised to help secure the lawmaker alive. According to him, the NDLEA boss has denied having any Linus Abaa Okorie in his custody.”

Recall that Okorie is contesting for the Ebonyi south Senatorial seat, a seat Governor Dave Umahi, among others is also contesting for.