Protest: Igbo youth leaders call for peace, urge FG to release Nnamdi Kanu

A coalition of Igbo youth leaders and stakeholders, has appealed for calm during the planned October 20, 2025 nationwide peaceful protest initiated by human rights activist, Omoleye Sowore, for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Convener of the Group, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, made the appeal in Awka, Anambra State capital, on Thursday shortly after the group’s emergency meeting.

The coalition includes the National Youth Council of Nigeria, (NYCN) National Association of Nigerian Students, (NANS), Youth Wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, (ONW) and Anambra State Association of Town Unions,(ASATU), Youth Wing.

Recall that Sowore had announced that he would lead a protest march on October 20, to demand for the release of Kanu, the detained leader of IPOB who has been standing trial for alleged treasonable felony since June, 2021, after his rendition from the East African country, Kenya.

Okpalaezeukwu urged participants to avoid violence in any guise during the protest.

“On the October 20, protest, we call on Igbo indigenes, home and in the diaspora, to ensure proper conduct of themselves and not fall victim of any unforseen circumstances.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will not want any innocent blood shed on his behalf,” he said

The group commended Southeast governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership for their efforts towards ensuring peaceful co-existence in the region .

They urged them to intensify pressure on the Federal Government to release Kanu unconditionally , describing the actualisation of his release as a political solution to insecurity in the region.

“We call on the Federal Government to extend its recent good disposition by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“This is in view of the fact that the Federal Government has not been able to convict him of the charges brought against him.

“We want peace, unity and justice to prevail ,”he added.

Also speaking, Mr. Chuks Okafor of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) said the release of Nnamdi Kanu was long overdue, and urged the Federal Government to act without further delay.

In his remarks, Mr. Innocent Nduanya, Deputy President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), appealed to participants in the planned protest to remain peaceful and avoid any form of violence or destruction of public property.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

