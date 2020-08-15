Protest at US Embassy in Abuja over Southern Kaduna killings

Protesters gathered at the US Embassy in Abuja on Saturday to draw the attention of the international community to the spate of killings in Southern Kaduna.

The protesters said they want justice in Southern Kaduna as they perceive the killings in Southern Kaduna to be unrelenting.

More details later.

