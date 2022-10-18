Protest at APC secretariat as party faithful demand removal of FCT Chair

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
Vehicular movement was grounded for a few hours on Tuesday at Blantyre Street, Wuse, Abuja, the location of the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Party faithful stormed the Buhari House in protest, demanding the removal of the Chairman of the party in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abdulmalik Usman.

The protesters who carried placards with inscriptions, “Oath of office can only be taken twice, APC FCT chairman, Abdul Malik Usman, has taken an oath of office twice, it is impunity to keep him, “FCT Congress 2021 must be recognised, “FCT APC chairman must go for refusal to accept the new party executive of FCT!!!”, forced their way into the party secretariat but were prevented from having access to the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

One of the protesters shouted at the top of his voice, saying, “We want to see Adamu. He must stop the impunity by ensuring that Abdulmalik is not sworn in the third time. If he fails to address us it means that he has collected money from the PDP so that APC will lose FCT again in the 2023 elections.”

They were however dispersed by security details of the APC National Chairman who sought and secured reinforcement from the FCT Police Command.

 

