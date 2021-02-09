Protecting Yoruba race, my concern not fighting Boko Haram ― Sunday Igboho

Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, has dissociated himself from reports of claiming to have the ability to finish off Boko Haram without government’s support.

Speaking, Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, said his concern was the security of lives and properties of the people in entire South-West geopolitical zone and not Boko Haram.

He described the said publication as unfounded and fabrication of the writer, noting that his passion for the security of lives and properties of the people in the entire South-West geopolitical zone is his priority.

He bemoaned that herdsmen continued to perpetrate different heinous crimes especially killing Nigerians, urging them to desist.

Adeyemo decried the continued feeling of insecurity by inhabitants of South-West, urging governors and leaders of the region to live up to the security challenge.

He also charged governments across the three tiers to expedite all planned actions to secure lives and properties of Nigerians.

