The sudden crash of the NYSC registration portal on Saturday night has left thousands of potential National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members stranded in Cross River State.

The portal was opened on June 8, 2024, but crashed less than 12 hours later the same day and left registrants stranded.

The Tribune online reports that numerous Nigerian graduates, eager to join the NYSC scheme, were unable to proceed with their registration at computer centres in Ikom, Calabar, Ogoja, and Ugep, leading to their being stranded.

Two days later, on June 10, 2024, the NYSC headquarters, however, finally issued a statement of apology, explaining that the portal crash was due to a “conflict on link in between NIMC access to NYSC’s database” and led to the system disruption.

The statement reads in parts: “This is to inform all critical stakeholders of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), accredited NYSC Cyber Café Operators (CB0), 2024 batch “B’ Prospective Corps Members (PCM), and the general public that we are aware of service disruption recently experienced on our registration portal.

“We have reviewed the situation and narrowed the cause of the breakdown to a conflict on the link between NIMC access to our database containing sensitive user profile information and our technical crew, which has made additional changes to our technical infrastructure, which necessitated the temporary disablement of access to both “BPCM registration in order to prevent further complications and technical irregularities.

“Note that no specific technical action is required of our esteemed CBOS. However, CBOS is implored to update and educate prospective Corp members on this development pending resolution. All 2024 batch “B’ Prospective Corps members are hereby cautioned to desist from ascribing fault to CBOS for the delay.

“We strongly recommend that all CBOS repose the confidentiality of their access code to prevent unauthorised use by providing an additional layer of security for their account (Additional details are available in our help centre).

“While we deeply regret this incident and apologise to all affected, we shall, as a Mea Culpa, extend the registration period, which will officially reflect on the registration portal as soon as technical issues are resolved.”

