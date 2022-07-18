Prosecute your convictions with courage, be the voice of the people, Gov Akeredolu tells new NBA leadership

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has congratulated the new leadership of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) led by the President, Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau and charged them to prosecute their convictions with courage and be the voice of the people in the discharge of their duties as legal practitioners.

Akeredolu stated this recently in Akure in a statement signed and made available by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Richard Olatunde.

He urged NBA to continue to safeguard human rights and promote the Rule of Law in the country and commended the association for the smooth transition of leadership, urged the new president to be above board and hold the tenet of the Law Profession with dignity.

The Governor also saluted the outgone leadership of the Association led by Mr Olumide Akpata for consolidating on the gains recorded by the past Presidents and toeing the path of integrity and courage the NBA is known for.

He said “I congratulate Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau,SAN. The NBA, over the years, has continued to safeguard human rights and promote the Rule of Law. We owe it as a duty not to lose sight of this onerous responsibility.

“As a former President of the Bar, I am aware that the people will always look up to you to speak on their behalf.

“The Bar has an active role to play in the socio-economic development of the country. We can’t afford to let the people down.

“As lawyers, it is important to always prosecute your convictions with courage and be the voice of the people. When you speak, you do so with authority.”

The Governor appreciated the NBA for recently naming the Association’s Institutes Building after him and his Professional Mother, Chief Folake Solanke, SAN.

