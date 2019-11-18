Prosecute electoral offenders in Kogi, Bayelsa, Lawan tells Police

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has called on security agencies to ensure prosecution of those arrested in connection with electoral offences in weekend governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Senator Lawan in a statement issued to newsmen and signed by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ola Awoniyi said such thorough prosecution by relevant security agencies would serve as deterrence to others in future.

He admonished the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to learn from the challenges experienced in the two states with a view to constantly improving its institutional performance and the electoral process.

The President of the Senate congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates on their victory in the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

Lawan particularly rejoiced with David Lyon for making history as the first governor Bayelsa as elected on a platform different from the outgoing ruling party in the state.

The Senate President praised President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring a level playing field that enabled the people to assert their sovereignty and choose their leaders.

“The impressive turnout of voters in the two states is a ringing endorsement of democracy by Nigerians as their preferred system, notwithstanding its current challenges,” Lawan said.

Lawan also thanked the security personnel for their sacrifices for peace and order in the face of great difficulties.

He enjoined the winners to be magnanimous in victory by accommodating all sections of the state in their governments and development agenda.