Proprietress asks Lagos CJ to release car attached to court judgment

A school proprietress, Princess Bola Jegede has written the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, to release her Nissan Maxima (3.5SE) attached to a judgment of the court, which has remained missing almost eight years after she had complied with the judgment of the court and parties resolved their differences

Princess Jegede, the proprietress of A-Z International School, made the request in a letter to the Chief Judge dated October 14, 2020 written by her legal representative, Mr. Yemi Omodele, stating that almost eight years after judgment of the court was complied with and parties resolved their differences, the court has refused to release her Maxima (3.5SE) back to her.

She lamented that several efforts made to recover the car after the judgment was executed against her has been abortive, explaining that sometimes in 2011, a Magistrate Court delivered a judgment against her in suit number MIK/1219/2011 between Mr. Lati Gomex & Others vs. Princess Bola Jegede and judgment, was executed against her on March 28, 2013 by the Office of the Deputy Sheriff.

According to her, two school buses with registration numbers UF128KJA, UF129KJA and one Nissan Maxima (3.5SE) with registration number BQ775AGL were attached to the court. However, sometimes in 2019, parties in the suit resolved the dispute amicably which prompted the judgment creditor’s counsel, Okuji Francis to write a letter dated September 3, 2019 to the Deputy Sheriff for the unconditional release of the three vehicles attached to the judgment.

Francis had in the letter informed the Deputy Sheriff parties have since resolved their differences as both the judgment creditor and debtor have compromised their positions and accommodated other in the spirit of friendship.

The letter stated that “it is our further understanding that effort by the judgment debtor’s counsel to retrieve the case file back to court to enable court attend to their various applications including that of discontinuance and to have a proper record of the term of settlement and the withdrawal of the various pending applications in that regard has failed to succeed as the case file could not be traced after much spirited effort has been made.

“I humbly crave the indulgence of the Deputy Registrar of the High Court to please assist the judgment debtor and her counsel to release the properties as stated in the attached copy of inventory and to retrieve same. The judgment creditor has no objection whatsoever to such release, as parties have settled their case,” the letter said.

Subsequently, on August 10, 2020 the office of the Deputy Sheriff released the two school buses with registration numbers UF128KJA, UF129KJA but refused to release Nissan Maxima (3.5SE) with registration number BQ775AGL because it could not be found.

The letter stated that despite several visits to the office of the Deputy Sheriff to recover the car, no reasonable information was offered as to the whereabouts of the car, urging the Chief Judge to intervene with a view to getting the car released without further delay.

It was revealed that the Chief Judge on November 6, 2020 directed the Deputy Sheriff to act on the letter and it was later sent to the Chief Registrar for immediate action yet the car is yet to be released.

