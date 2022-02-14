Proprietor, others plead not guilty in 5-yr-old Hanifa’s murder case

Abdulmalik Tanko, the school proprietor and main accused person in the alleged murder of Hanifa Abubakar has pleaded not guilty to the crime of kidnapping and subsequent killing of the five-year-old girl.

Tanko and two other suspects were arraigned before a High Court in Kano on Monday.

While they pleaded guilty to the first count of conspiracy, they pleaded not guilty to the four other counts of kidnapping, demanding ransom and murder of the victim.

Meanwhile, the trial judge has adjourned the matter to March 2 and 3 for the commencement of the hearing and ordered the accused persons to be remanded in the correctional centre.

It will be recalled that Tanko had earlier during his parade at the Kano State Police Headquarters confessed to journalists that he kidnapped and killed the victim with N100 rat poison before burying her remains in a shallow grave in one of his schools.

