Proposed US tax on remittances threatens Nigeria’s FX inflows, may spur black-market channels

A proposed tax on remittances from the United States has sparked concerns in Nigeria, as experts warned that the measure could significantly reduce foreign exchange (FX) inflows and push transactions into black-market channels.

US lawmakers are currently considering a bill that would impose a 5 percent tax on all remittances sent by US residents to recipients abroad. The move is aimed at boosting fiscal revenues, but analysts cautioned that it could have unintended consequences, particularly for emerging economies like Nigeria that rely heavily on diaspora inflows to stabilize their currencies and support household income.

Under the proposed legislation, the 5 percent tax would be charged at the point of transfer and borne by the sender. However, there is a provision allowing verified US citizens to claim the remitted amount as a tax credit, which could mitigate the cost for that specific group. Still, non-citizen residents—many of whom send money to developing countries—would not benefit from this exemption.

For Nigeria, the implications are significant. In 2024, remittance inflows reached a five-year high of $23.8 billion, representing approximately 12.7 percent of GDP and contributing about 17 percent of growth in the current account. These inflows have been instrumental in easing foreign exchange pressures, stabilizing the naira, and supplementing household incomes amid inflation and economic uncertainty.

CSL Research, a Lagos-based financial analysis firm, has expressed concern over the proposed tax, noting that the US is one of the largest sources of remittances to Nigeria. According to the firm, any increase in the cost of sending money could deter remittances and harm the many Nigerian households that depend on them.

“Our baseline projections indicate that remittance inflows could rise by 6.2 percent year-on-year to reach $25.3 billion—about 13.4 percent of GDP—in 2025. However, the introduction of the proposed levy may dampen this momentum, potentially resulting in slightly lower inflows than anticipated,” CSL Research stated.

Beyond the financial burden, analysts also warn that the tax could incentivize the use of informal remittance channels. Migrants who are not eligible for tax credits may turn to unregulated methods to avoid the surcharge, undermining financial transparency and reducing the traceability of funds.

“This could complicate efforts by the Nigerian government to harness remittances for national development and enhance fiscal planning,” the firm added.

As debate over the bill continues in Washington, Nigerian policymakers and stakeholders are watching closely, wary of its potential ripple effects across the country’s economy.

READ ALSO: Why FX inflow into Nigeria decreased year-on-year to $5.7bn in 2023 —Report