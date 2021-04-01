Proposed University of Medicine Abeokuta will address research deficit in health sector —NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South-West Zone, has drummed up support for a bill seeking the establishment of the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta, noting that such a university will address the research deficit in the nation’s health sector.

The student body explained that the establishment of the university is long overdue for such a country which “suffers an untold deficit in the field of medicine,” adding that it will also put the nation back on the path of growing its potential for medical prowess.

Nigerian Tribune reports that a bill seeking to establish the university was initiated in the 8th Senate by the senator who represented Ogun Central Senatorial District, Lanre Tejuoso and re-introduced in the 9th Senate by his successor, former Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

According to a statement signed and issued by its deputy coordinator in the zone, Uthman Oladimeji, NANS decried the lack of placement for the over 160,000 students who apply to study medicine and other medical-based courses across the country, adding that such a university will afford the nation an opportunity to train more potential medical professionals.

The statement reads: “Now, more than ever, the demand for medical-related support in terms of manpower (professionals), medical research and specialised medical facilities has seriously heightened. The doctor-patient ratio in Nigeria is alarming when compared to the WHO standard ratio.

“This implies that the number of practising and resident doctors in the country can hardly cater for 10 per cent of the country’s population. The Nigeria medical sector today is in a situation where it constitutes liability on the country’s economy more than its generated revenue.

“To this end, the students’ association charges the Federal government and all concerned stakes to throw their weight behind the actualisation of the proposed establishment of the first medicine and medical sciences university. The economic advantage cannot be measured as such establishment will significantly reduce the humongous number of potential medical professionals found among admission seekers that are rejected on a yearly basis.

“This innovative bill will also drop drastically the rate of unemployment, especially in the science and medical field. Various specialised medical fields that have been abandoned or rather extinct in our medical faculties will be revived and the level of medical tourism to other countries will reduce. The emigration of health professionals will also be checked as these professionals shall find worthy engagements in their own county.”

“Most importantly, the investment in the medical and academic sector through the establishment of the said university will contribute greatly to the nation’s GDP as we shall also be on our path to becoming a medical tourist destination for neighbouring countries and the world as we grow.

According to the statement, NANS, Zone D, also charged the government to fast track the actualization of the dream through timely approval of the bill and spontaneous initiation of the project.

“We encourage the government to also begin to work on revitalisation and expansion of the capacity of existing medical faculties in our universities and medical institutes to meet international standards and cater for the rising population demand for medical aids,” it stated.

