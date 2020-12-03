Proposed South-West, South-South development commissions will address myriad of developmental challenges ― Gbajabiamila, others

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, expressed optimism that the proposed South-West Development Commission and South-South Development Commission bills would address some of the many developmental challenges that have plagued the regions and impacted negatively on the lives and well-being of Nigerian citizens.

Hon Gbajabiamila who stated this at the opening of the one-day public hearing on the two bills, held at the instance of the House Committee on Justice, chaired by Hon Ugonna Ozurigbo, underscored the need for collective efforts in the joint task of nation-building with the view to deliver for all our citizens, a country that lives up to our best expectations and our highest hopes.

In his keynote address, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila observed that both of legislative proposals were initiated in “good faith efforts at using the instrument of the statute to address some of the many developmental challenges that have plagued these regions and impacted negatively on the lives and well-being of Nigerian citizens who are trying to make something of their lives in these parts of the country.

According to him, “the House Committee of Justice has invited a broad cross-section of the public, including leaders and stakeholders from the South-West and South-South regions of the country to hear your opinions on these Bills.

“I hope that you will take this opportunity to speak freely, to listen to the contributions of others and to ensure that your submissions focus on the broad interests of our country rather than the narrow expectations of particular interest.”

On his part, Chairman of South-West Governors’ Forum, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who spoke through Hon Mayowa Akinnfolarin expressed support for the establishment of the South-West Committee, assured that the South-West Governors’ Forum will transmit its memorandum.

Also speaking, Chairman, Ogun State House of Assembly Committee on Justice, Hon Solomon Osho, urged that the bill should be passed as it is expedient to cover the lacunas and pitfalls of relevant MDAs saddled with the responsibility of effecting developmental infrastructural projects in the country.

He also expressed support for the provision on the establishment of the South West Development Commission headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State being the commercial hub of the region in the pre-colonial era and its landmass.

In his presentation, leaders of Pan Niger Delta Forum and Oil Mineral Processing Areas Stakeholders expressed overwhelming support for the establishment of the South West Development Commission and South-South Development Commission.

In his remarks, Hon Ozurigbo observed that the bills divided into 33 and 30 clauses, took into consideration the issues of environmental degradation, destruction in the ecosystem, ecological issues and infrastructural decay/destructions in these zones and attempted to proffer remedial measures among others.

He assured that the Committee will be “fair, objective, neutral and critical in analyzing all the memoranda presented by the stakeholders shall be thoroughly assessed with a view of harmonizing same with the proposals before the committee such that in the end, the outcome of our collective efforts will be a true reflection of our general aspiration and in the best interest of the generality of the persons and the zones where these documents are expected to be operational.”

In his presentation, National Coordinator, Oil Mineral Processing Areas Stakeholders, Prince Maikpobi Okareme who expressed support for the establishment of the South-South Development Commission, who recommended Ughelli, Delta State as headquarters of the Commission, called for rotation of the position of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the proposed commission among member states on the varied and specific contribution of each member states beginning from the highest.

In the bid to ensure adequate funding of the Commission, he urged that “Section 14(2b) which compels the oil and gas processing companies operating in the South-South to pay 3% of their annual budget to the new commission should be deleted.

“Wherever it appears in the South-West and South-East Development Commission bills should also be deleted. This funding provision which is part of the social responsibilities of the companies referred to is currently being paid to NDDC. Also, in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) currently before the National Assembly, a provision of 2.5% which we shall be seeking to increase to 10% is to be paid directly into the Host Communities Development Trust Fund.

“As part of the funds of the Commission, we have recommended that 20% of the total monthly VAT allocation due to each member states of the Commission should be deducted at source from the Federation Account. It is very necessary for the six South States to contribute to the funding of the new Commission in order to have a sense of ownership,” he stressed.

Also speaking, National Chairman, Oil Mineral Processing Areas Stakeholders Forum which was founded in 2016, expressed optimism that the establishment of the Commission should serve as a springboard for the engagement, integration and development of the region as well as resolve the issues of infrastructural deficit, youth unemployment and restiveness, communal crises as well as the ecological problems and any other related environmental or developmental challenges in the zone.

“For these reasons, sponsors of this bill and other zonal commission bills should be recommended and all sections of Nigeria should insist on the various bills as they serve the purpose of directing us on the path of decentralisation.”

