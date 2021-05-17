Proposed N100bn Armed Forces Support Trust Fund inadequate to address security infrastructure deficit ― Stakeholders

Stakeholders drawn from various security agencies who spoke at the public hearing on the establishment of the Armed Forces Support Trust Fund in Abuja on Monday disclosed that the proposed total sum of N100 billion envisaged to be realised from various sources was inadequate, due to various economic factors, to adequately fund security infrastructure.

They made the observation at the one-day public hearing on the Armed Forces Support Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill, held at the instance of the House Committee on Defence, chaired by Hon Babajimi Benson.

While stressing the need for expansion of the Armed Forces Support Trust Fund from five years to a minimum of 10 years and above with an average of $2 billion accrued into the account, the security personnel harped on the need for adequate provisions of fund for training, research & development as well as procurement of hardware and ammunitions which required 100 percent payment from overseas.

In his keynote address, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila explained that the bill was evidenced by the dwindling resources available to the Armed Forces of Nigeria to prosecute its various security operations.

According to him, “this requires innovative ideas to raise additional funds without placing any burden on Nigerians, in support of the Nigerian military. Thus, the idea of this Bill. This Bill seeks to provide an injection of additional capital funding for the Armed Forces of Nigeria at a crucial time in our nation. I am sure many of you will wonder why the Armed Forces of Nigeria need an additional financial injection at this time.”

Hon Gbajabiamila who was represented by the Majority Leader, Hon Ado Doguwa said: “The fact-based on appropriation records is that about 91% of the current funding to the Armed Forces go on recurrent overhead, salaries and welfare, leaving only 9% for capital purchases. This reality has prompted this 9th House of Representatives to seek a way of providing funds that will be focused on the Capital needs and training of our Armed Forces.

“Nigeria’s expenditure on military hardware and training in the last five years hovers between a paltry nine to eleven percent of the total annual budgetary allocation to the Armed Forces.

“This is grossly incapable of empowering the military to face the security challenges in the country especially the insurgency in the North East.

“To succeed in this fight, the Armed Forces of Nigeria requires more funding for modern weapons and required training. Spending on military hardware must definitely increase to support the zeal and commitment already being exhibited by our soldiers.

“The Armed Forces Support Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2021 is a time-limited endeavour to upgrade the equipment infrastructure of our Armed Forces in a deliberate manner that will better position them to be more effective in securing the nation

“The myriad of security challenges facing the country has continued to dwarf every developmental effort put in by the government. No nation develops in a state of insecurity as currently being witnessed in Nigeria.”

He however assured that the proposed legislation was “crafted in ways that do not impose any direct additional burden on Nigerian citizens and businesses, but creatively make funds available through deductions from statutory receipts of the Federal Government as well as voluntary donations.”

The Speaker also announced the 5-day Special Summit on National Security which will take an all-nation and all-government approach by examining extensively non-military solutions to our insecurity. From challenges with food security, environmental changes, economic development, criminal justice reform and other non-kinetic engagements.

On his part, Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Benson maintained that the current annual budgetary allocation remains inadequate, considering the ongoing expansion embarked on by the Armed Forces in terms of personnel and the provision of platforms, weaponry and equipment to sustain its ever-increasing operations.

According to him, “efforts in the past by the Armed Forces of Nigeria to procure the needed military hardware and provide requisite training to meet the challenges currently being faced has hit the brick wall due to limited financial resources. This also underscores the immense importance of this Bill.

“It is pertinent to mention that, globally, no country adequately finances its Armed Forces solely through annual budgetary allocations. Developed countries like the United Kingdom, Poland, Russia, United States of America, who are some of the biggest spenders on defence, all create alternative or additional sources of income to fund the activities of their Armed Forces.

“Nigeria ranks very low on on global defence spending and occupies the fourth position in Africa, below Algeria, Morocco and South Africa despite its numerous security challenges. In 2020, while Nigeria spent only $2.6 billion on its military, Algeria, Morocco and South Africa expended $9.7 billion, $4.8 billion and $3.1 billion respectively to fund and equip their military.

“Coping with the modern security challenges being faced in Nigeria today is, no doubt, an enormous task that requires contemporary, robust, well-trained, well-equipped and efficient Armed Forces.

“This is what the Armed Forces Support Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2021 seeks to address by creating an exclusive five-year funding plan, outside the annual budgetary allocations, for revamping the Nigerian Armed Forces through special training for Armed Forces personnel and provision of modern fit-for-purpose security and defence equipment.

“As a people-oriented House, this Public Hearing is aimed at harvesting the wealth of ideas from several stakeholders and Nigerians in general.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.